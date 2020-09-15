TENNIS: JHS downs Bullard, 11-8, to open fall campaign

Jacksonville launched its fall tennis season on Saturday by defeating Bullard, 11-8, on the Tribe's home courts.
The Tribe won four of the six matches played in boy's singles, with Alex Hassell, Will Ronyon, Ethan Kohler and Caleb Blakeney posting victories.
Tribe head coach David Hanna said that overall he was pleased with the play of his squad and happy to get the victory.
(Jacksonville players listed first)
BOYS DOUBLES
1. Hassell/Dosser -Gunn/Hodges 7-5,7-6 (5) W
2. Rivera/Blakeney- Brooks/Docter 6-7(10,6-4,(5) L
3. Kohler/Hesterley -Dodd/Hamilton 1-6, 2-6 L
GIRLS DOUBLES
1. George/Maiquez -Wills/Majors 1-6, 3-6 L
2. McCullough/Bentoski- Constante/Creel 6-3, 6-4 W
3. Trawick/Ugbebor -Minton/Clifton 6-0, 4-6,(10-5) W
MIXED DOUBLES
1. Little/Royon- Matthews/Distworth 6-3, 6-3 W
BOYS SINGLES
1. Alex Hassell- Clark Gunn 8-3 W
2. Tavis Dosser- Houston Hodges 2-8 L
3. Will Royon- Caleb Brooks 8-3 W
4. Sergio Rivera- Windom Hamilton 4-8 L
5. Ethan Kohler- Cayden Dodd 8-2 W
6. Caleb Blakeney- Zach Matthews 9-7 W
7. Alex Hesterley Exhibition 7-8 L
8. Alexis Mendoza Exhibition 6-4 W
9. Wes Royon Exhibition 6-7 L
GIRLS SINGLES
1. Haley George- Abby Wills 0-8 L
2. Isabelle Maiquez- Maddi Majors 2-3 (Inj.Ret.) W
3. Sarah McCullough- Natalie Constante 8-6 W
4 Molly Bentoski- Madison Creel 5-8 L
5 Laurine Ugbebor- Brooke Minton 8-5 W
6 Karen Mancera- Sophie Clifton 3-8 L
7 Alena Trawick- Exhibition 8-6 W
8 Camden Fontenot- Exhibition 8-6 W
