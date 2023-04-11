BRYAN, Texas - Jacksonville High School's representatives in the Class 4A, Region III Tennis Championships are off to a fine start.
In Boy's Doubles, Ethan Kohler and Westyn Hassell won both of their matches on Tuesday and will play in the semi-finals beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Kohler and Hassell opened up by downing Kilgore 6-1, 6-1 and knocked off Lampases by the same score in the quarterfinal round.
In Mixed Doubles, Claudia Mireles and Emmanuel Silva were victorious in their first round match where where they topped a pair from Lampases 6-0, 6-1.
