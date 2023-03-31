Tennis: JHS qualifies two doubles teams for regionals

Jacksonville High School will be represented by two of its highly accomplished doubles teams when the UIL, Class 4A, Region III Tennis Championship get under way on April 11 at Bryan High School.
Ethan Kohler and Westyn Hassell posted a 3-0 record in the District 18-4A Championships, which took place in Jacksonville on Tuesday and Wednesday, to win the Boys Doubles championship.
In Mixed Doubles, the Tribe Tennis duo of Claudia Mireles and Emmanuel Silva went 2-1 and finished as the district runner-up.
In the Varsity Girls team standings, Bullard won first place with 75 points, followed by Jacksonville (25.5) and Madisonville (15).
Bullard, with 45 points, also captured the crown in the Varsity Boys segment; although the score was much closer.
The Panthers earned 45 points, to nip Jacksonville (42.5), with Madisonville (20) ending up in third place.
Tribe Tennis is coached by David Hanna.
