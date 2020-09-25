Tennis: JHS varsity netters split weekend matches

It was a feast or famine type day last Saturday when Jacksonville Tribe Tennis hosted Wills Point and Kaufman.
The Tribe ripped Wills Point, winning 17-2, and came up short in an 18-1 loss to Kaufman.
Both matches were of the non-conference variety.
In the Wills Point match, the home team won all eight of its Boy's Singles matches. Earning wins was Alex Hassell, 8-1; Tavis Dosser, 8-4; Will Ronyon, 8-6; Sergio Riveria, 8-4; Caleb Blakeney, 8-1; Ethan Kohler, 8-3; Alex Hesterly, 8-3; and Alexis Mendoza, 9-8 (3).
In Girl's Singles, the Tribe lost just one point. Churning out wins was Hasley George, 6-2, 6-3; Isabelle Marquez, 6-0, 6-1; Sarah McCullough, 6-3, 6-1; Laura Little 6-1, 6-2; Molly Bentoski 6-3, 6-0; Laurine Ugbebor 6-3, 7-5 and Claudia Morales, 8-4.
The Tribe boys won all of their contests in Boy's Doubles. Hassell and Dosser prevailed 7-6 (2), 6-0; Riveria and Kohler won in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2 and Hesterly and Blakeney came out on top 2-6, 6-3, (10-5).
George and Maiquez 7-6 (3), 6-1; and McCullough and Bentoski 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), (10-8) claimed victories in Girl's Doubles.
In Mixed Doubles action, Jacksonville's Little and Blakeney strolled to a 6-3, 6-0 victory and Mancera and Mendoza won 6-2, 6-0
