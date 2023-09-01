Tennis: No. 1 Lindale takes down Tribe

LINDALE – Lindale, the top ranked team in Texas in Class 4A, defeated Jacksonville 10-0 (19-0) Tuesday in Lindale, in non-district play.
Jacksonville came close to earning wins in a couple of boys singles matches. Danny Ramirez lost 6-8 to Lindale’s Kalvin Dryman and Felipe Ortega fell be the same score to Dillion Steck.
In girls singles, Aubrey Stickle of Jacksonville battled fiercely before losing to Madeline Chilek, 4-8.
Jacksonville will return to conference play at 4 p.m. Tuesday by entertaining Henderson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.