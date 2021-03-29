Tennis: No. 9 Jacksonville College beats 2 ranked teams in weekend road trip

Jacksonville College traveled to Mississippi over the weekend to take on two ranked opponents.
When the smoke had cleared the No. 9-ranked Jaguars had earned two wins over ranked teams and another victory over a non-ranked squad.
JC, coached by Jonathan Becker, cruised past No. 13-ranked Mississippi Gulf Coast, 8-1 and downed No. 23-ranked Meridian (Miss.) Community College, 7-2.
JC's other win was over Hinds (Miss.) Community College and was by a 8-1 margin.
Becker said his Jags (5-2) continue to be on track to even bigger and better things in the near future.
“We are setting ourselves up for a great seeding position going into the National Championships in May,” Becker said. “We are aiming to get inside the top six and this (past) weekend certainly helps.”
At 2 p.m. Friday, JC has a date with No.1-ranked Tyler Junior College in Tyler.
On Monday, April 5, at 6 p.m. the Jags will host LeTourneau University (NCAA, Division III) at Jacksonville High School.
Becker said that he would like to see fans turnout for the home match, and that by having Jag supporters in attendance it will help push the team to higher levels.
