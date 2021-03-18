Tennis: No. 9 JC defeats OLLU before losing to No. 3 Seward (Kan.)

MIDLOTHIAN — Jacksonville College beat Our Lady of the Lake University (NAIA) 5-4 on Tuesday in Midlothian.
Later in the day, the Jaguars, ranked No. 9 in the current ITA/Oracle Junior College Poll, lost to No. 3-ranked Seward (Kan.) Community College, 8-1. It was JC's second loss of the season against the Saints.
The Jags' lone point came from having won the No. 1 doubles line in the match against Seward.
JC will host LeTourneau University at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Francis White Tennis Complex on the Jacksonville High School campus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.