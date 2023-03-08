TENNIS: Stickle, Crockett & Rangel garner wins for Tribe at JHS JV Invitational

Jacksonville hosted the Tribe Junior Varsity Invitational on Tuesday at the JHS Tennis Complex.
Jacksonville student-athletes that won at least one match in the tourney included Aubrie Stickle and the girls doubles team consisting of Chasity Crockett and Alondra Rangel.
Stickle went 1-1 in Girls Singles. Her 8-1 win came over Bullard in the opening round. Stickle dropped a 0-8 decision to Tyler High in the second round.
Crockett and Rangel lost their first match, 3-8, to Corsicana, but bounced back by defeating Troup, 7-6 (4) in the second round.
The duo's day came to a close with a 3-6 loss to Bullard.
