Teplicek becomes Lady Jaguars' first signee

Jacksonville College head women's basketball coach Caleb Henson has added the services of Cammi Teplicek (Graham, Texas High School), who becomes the Lady Jaguars' first signee under Henson, to its roster.
Henson was hired earlier this spring and has been hard at work on the recruiting trail.
Procuring Teplicek's name on the bottom line is a big deal, not only from a historical perspective, but in the fact that she stands 6-foot-3 — as a basketball team can never have enough height.
Teplicek averaged 13.9 points and 8.3 rebounds a game last season at Graham and was named District 6-4A's Offensive Most Valuable Player.
She also was named team MVP.
Teplicek, a post player, has considerable AAU experience as well and was named to the Texas Association of Basket Coaches Academic All-State team.
In an interview with the Graham Leader, Teplicek seemed thrilled with her decision to continue her academic and basketball pursuits at JC.
“It's in a good place and it's a good Christian college,” she said. “I just think it is nice.”
Teplicek plans to follow an academic path in science while at JC.
