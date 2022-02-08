Texans hire Lovie Smith over Josh McCown as head coach

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans hired an East Texan as their new head football coach on Monday night, but it wasn't Josh McCown, who appeared to be the team's top candidate for the past couple of weeks.
Big Sandy-native Lovie Smith, Houston's associate head coach and defensive coordinator has been named as the Texans' mentor. He replaces David Culley, who was fired after serving as head coach for one season. The Texans went 4-13 last year.
Smith has previously served as head coach of the NFL's Chicago Bears and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.