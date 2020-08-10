Texas A&M adds Tennessee, Florida to '20 schedule

COLLEGE STATION — It was revealed Friday on the SEC network that Texas A&M will be playing Tennessee and Florida this fall to complete the Aggies 10-game conference-only schedule.
The SEC recently decided to go with a one-time schedule of 10 conference-only games for each school this season, as a part of a plan to address the prevention of COVID-19.
The Aggies will travel to Neyland Stadium for their date with the Volunteers, and will host Florida's Gators.
Dates and times have not been released at this time.
This will be the first conference meeting between the Vols and the Aggies.
The two teams played in 2016 when Texas A&M handed then 8th-ranked Vols a 45-38 overtime loss.
Texas A&M will entertain LSU, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Florida, and probably Arkansas — the Aggies and the Razorbacks are slated to play at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, but Texas A&M is working to get that game moved on campus in order to give the team five home games and five away contests.
The Aggies are scheduled to travel to Alabama, Auburn, South Carolina, Tennessee and Mississippi State.
