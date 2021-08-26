Texas A&M football: Longview's Haynes King to start at QB

Haynes King, a redshirt-freshman out and Longview High School product, has been selected as the starting quarterback for No. 6-ranked Texas A&M.
The announcement was made on Wednesday by Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher, during an interview with ESPN radio Houstion.
King, who saw limited action in two games last season, takes over for four-year starter Kellen Mond, who was drafter in the third round of the NFL Draft in the spring by the Minnesota Vikings.
King, who led Longview High to a state championship with his dad John King serving as the team's head coach, beat out sophomore Zach Calzada for the starting job.
Texas A&M will open the season by hosting Kent State at 7 p.m. on Sept. 4.
