Texas A&M football program placed on probation for recruiting violations

COLLEGE STATION — The Texas A&M University football program has been placed on a one-year probation period, beginning July 2, 2020 for recruiting violations that took place in 2018 and early 2019.
According to a news release from the university, Texas A&M unintentionally exceeded the number of allowable number of practice hours each week. Over a seven week period, seven total hours exceeded the limit.
The NCAA categorized the violation as a Level III offense.
In Jan. 2019, Jimbo Fisher, Head Football Coach, and a former assistant coach, Jay Graham, unintentionally communicated with a prospective student-athlete while inside of a high school coach's office.
Because of his involvement in the Level II recruiting violation, Fisher was found to have violated the principle of head coach control, which requires him to properly create a culture of compliance and properly monitor himself and his staff.
"As Texas A&M's head football coach, I am responsible for promoting and monitoring for NCAA compliance in our program,” Fisher said. “While I am disappointed in the violations, including an unintended one that resulted from a conversation with a high school athlete, it is still my responsibility to ensure we are adhering to each and every rule. I am pleased to have this matter completely behind our program and look forward to continuing our efforts to make every aspect of our program one all Aggies can continue to be proud of."
The university and the NCAA agreed in a reduction of one paid official visit for a football prospective student-athlete during the 2019-2020 academic year and a reduction of 18 days of unofficial visits for prospective student-athletes in football during 2019-2020 academic year.
In addition, the university will impose a seven-day off-campus recruiting ban for the football staff during the spring 2020 evaluation period, and a 10-day ban during the 2020 fall evaluation recruiting period.
Texas A&M will develop and implement a comprehensive educational program on NCAA legislation to instruct coaches and all athletics department personnel and institutional staff members on their responsibilities regarding NCAA recruiting legislation.
A $5,000 financial penalty was also accessed.
