Texas A&M moves up to No. 5 in latest AP poll

Alabama (6-0), Notre Dame (7-0) and Ohio State (1-0) are the top three teams in this week's Associated Press College Football poll.
After drubbing South Carolina 48-3 in Columbia on Saturday, the Texas A&M Aggies (5-1)have moved up to No. 5.
The Aggies will travel to Tennessee on Saturday. Kick off is set for 2:30 p.m.
After a loss to Notre Dame, Clemson (7-1) slipped to No. 4 this week.
Rounding out the top 10 is Florida (6-1) at No. 6, followed by Cincinnati (6-1), Brigham Young (8-0), Miami, Fl (6-1) and Oregon (1-0).
Indiana (3-0) checks in at No. 11, with Georgia (4-2) at No. 12, followed by Wisconsin (1-0), Oklahoma State (5-1) and Coastal Carolina (7-0).
Completing the top 20 is Marshall (6-0) at No. 16, followed by Iowa State (5-2), Oklahoma (5-2), SMU (7-1) and USC (1-0).
Texas (5-2) landed at No. 21 this week.
