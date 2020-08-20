Texas A&M tweaks design of football uniforms

COLLEGE STATION — The Texas A&M football uniforms will be a little bit different this fall.
The Aggies' new outfits will feature a classic glossy-maroon helmets, with white facemasks.
For 2020 a larger font has been used on the “Texas A&M” that is found above the numerals on the front of the jersey The lettering will be done in white for the home tops and in maroon for the road uniforms.
Jersey sleeves no longer have stripes. Numbers can now be found on the sleeves instead.
All numbers are adorned with barbwire accents and are no longer beveled.
As for the Aggies' pants, they are solid white, or solid maroon. Stripes are no longer featured on the pants.
Texas A&M will sports black cleats and socks.
The Aggies will welcome Vanderbilt to town for the Sept. 26 for the season opener.
