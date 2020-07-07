Texas AD expects Red River Showdown to be played in Cotton Bowl despite no state fair

Although the State Fair of Texas announced on Tuesday that it has canceled this year's fair, the Red River Showdown, featuring the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners, is expected to be played at the Cotton Bowl, according to Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte.
Del Conte revelaed the information in a news release.
"Though we certainly respect and understand the decision of the folks in Dallas on their cancellation of this year's State Fair of Texas, we fully anticipate that our annual Red River Showdown with Oklahoma will be played in the Cotton Bowl and are continuing to prepare for that," Del Conte said.
This year's game is scheduled for Oct. 10.
