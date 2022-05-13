Texas cowboys and cowgirls dominate on opening night of Tops in Texas rodeo

Cowboys and cowgirls representing the Lone Star State had a noteworthy night on Thursday when the 60th edition of the Tops in Texas PRCA Rodeo opened at the Jacksonville Rodeo Arena.
In saddle bronc riding a pair of Stephenville cowboys, Jacobs Crawley and Jarrod Hammons, received identical scores of 76 to end the night tied at the top of the standings in the event.
Crawley, a veteran in the sport who has frequently rode in Jacksonville, currently ranks No. 25 in the world standings in saddle bronc.
Alto's Logan Cook was also among the contestants on Opening Night. The judges handed Cook a score of 72, which put him in fifth place.
Cook in No. 19 in earnings in the world standings.
Grandview, Texas cowboy Colby Feder's 72 gave him the lead in bareback.
Among the other highlights was Tiany Schuster (Krum, Texas) nailing down a 17.53 to garner the top spot in barrel racing.
One event leader who was not from Texas was Garrett Wall. Wall came all the way from Sioux City, Iowa to take part in bull riding, and he left the arena with a score of 77. His ride for the evening was Lancaster & Jones Pro Rodeo's "Mutt".
Tops in Texas PRCA Rodeo's second of three performances will get under way at 7 p.m. Friday night, with plenty of good seats remaining.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.