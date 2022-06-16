Texas H.S. Rodeo Finals: Alto's Taylor Davis finishes third in pole bending

ABILENE — Competing in the Texas High School Rodeo Finals for the first time, Taylor Davis of Alto and her horse “Joey” won third place in pole bending earlier this month.
Davis won first place in the second round, posting a time of 20.073, and came in second place in the opening round.
Kenley Beck of Broken Bow, Okla. was the overall winner.
“This was the first time that I had qualified for the state finals, so I really didn't know what to expect,” Davis said. “In the short go I hit a pole and I was worried that would cost me (in the standings), but my mom (Katrina Davis) encouraged me and convinced me everything would work out fine.
“I am so excited to be going to nationals. I am very honored. It is the best possible feeling you could have.”
The top four finishers in each event qualify for the Cinch National High School Finals Rodeo, coming up on July 17-23 in Gillette, Wyo.
Taylor Davis said she has been involved in pole bending, a timed event where horse and rider maneuver around six poles, spaced 21-feet apart, twice, before streaking to the finish line, since the sixth grade.
She said she on average practices with each of her horses for about 60-90 minutes a day in preparation for the various rodeos that she enters.
“It depends on how the horse is training,” Taylor Davis said. “If they are performing well, we'll spend less time practicing, and if the horse needs more work, we will practice longer.”
Taylor Davis, who attends a home school co-op in Lufkin, said that consistency is the key in pole bending, and that one wrong move by the horse can negatively affect the time it takes to run the course.
“Joey” made few mistakes at the Taylor County Expo Center in Abilene.
“I used to barrel race and run poles with “Joey”, but I only (compete) in pole bending with him now and he seems to have responded well to that change,” Taylor Davis said.
A total of 101 contestants, representing three states, competed for the state pole bending title.
Taylor Davis is the daughter of Katrina and Jonathan Davis.
