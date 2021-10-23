Texas High trounces Jacksonville, 42-9

On Friday night at Tiger Stadium at Grim Park the Jacksonville Indians joined a list of teams that were not able to find a way to slow down the Texarkana-Texas High football team.
Texas High, ranked No. 7 in the latest Class 5A poll, improved to 8-0. 6-0 by throttling Jacksonville, 42-9.
The Indians (1-7, 1-4) are now tied for seventh place in the District 9-5A-II standings, along with Whitehouse, who posted its first conference win of the season on Friday by upsetting Pine Tree, 21-14.
The Indians and Wildcats will do battle at 7:30 p.m. next Friday at the Historic Tomato Bowl.
Despite being called for more than twice the number of penalties as the Tigers, having terrible field position for most of the half and making a few mental mistakes along the way, Jacksonville stood its ground in the first half, with the Tigers going into the locker room with only a 21-7 lead.
Texas High jumped out to a 14-0 lead with 2:52 to go in the opening frame when Brayson McHenry connected with Blake Rogers for a 4-yard touchdown.
Starting out at its own 45-yard line on the ensuing possession the Indians needed just six plays to get into the end zone and cut the Texas High lead in half.
Derreion Hinton capped off the march by running around the left side from a yard out to put the Tribe on the scoreboard with 21 seconds left in the first period.
Aaron Bergara added the point after touchdown.
Ryan McCown hit Devin McCuin for a 48-yard reception on the third play of the drive to quickly get the Tribe into Tiger territory.
The Tigers scored again with 8:48 to go in the first half when McHenry launched a pass to T.J. Gray which was good for a 29-yard touchdown.
On the first play from scrimmage on the Tigers' second possession of the final half the Texas High quarterback was whistled for intentional grounding while throwing form the end zone, which by rule, resulted in a safety, making the score 21-9 in favor of the home team.
Things went sideways in a hurry late in the third segment for the Indians, however.
After Texas High had extended its lead to 28-9 following a 1-yard touchdown burst by Stewart, Javarous Tyson stepped in front of a McCown pass and returned it 30 yards for a pick six. The score came with 1:37 to go in the third.
Jacksonville struggled running the football against a Tiger defense that came into the game allowing opponents just 12 points a game on average.
The Indians had 19 rushes for a net of minus six yards. Hinton (7-14) was Jacksonville's leading ball carrier.
McCown went 10-35-1 for 134 yards in the passing department.
McCuin caught six balls for 67 yards and Tony Penson had three grabs for 54 yards.
Aidan Gay, Xavier Kendrick and Devarion Boyd were some of the top performers on the defensive side for the Tribe.
