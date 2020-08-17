Texas Longhorn notebook: Horns WR to miss season with knee injury

Troy Omeire, a freshman wide receiver out of Sugar Lang (Fort Bend Austin High School), will miss all of the 2020 season after suffering a torn ACL during the Longhorns' first preseason scrimmage on Saturday.
Reports say the injury occurred in non-contact fashion.
Also exiting with injuries on Saturday was junior-linebacker Juwan Mitchell and redshirt-wide receiver Alvonte Woodard. Both left with what were described as “stinger”.
Texas to limit stadium capacity to 25% this season
When the University of Texas and Texas El Paso tee it up in Austin on Sept. 12 to open the Longhorns' 2020 campaign there will only be around 25,000 fans in the stands.
Athletic director Chris Del Conte said that the Longhorns are proceeding with a “safe, socially distanced seating plan that will only allow for 25% of the seats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium to be utilize3d.
Del Conte indicated this in an email sent on Sunday to Texas' season ticket holders, according to a published report in the Austin American Statesman.
In late July Del Conte said that the school was planning to play at 50% stadium capacity, in accordance to a state guideline.
At that time Del Conte told season ticket holders that he believed all season tickets holders would be able to be accommodate.
