Texas Motor Speedway and NASCAR working on a plan to race

Texas Governer Greg Abbott said in a tweet Monday that NASCAR was working with Texas Motor Speedway on a plan to race in Fort Worth without fans. The governor didn’t give a timeline but said he hoped to announce details “in the near future.”
Track president Eddie Gossage said after Abbott’s post that the track was working on a hard date for the rescheduling of its race, one of eight Cup races that NASCAR has postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The race at the 1 1/2-mile track had been scheduled for March 29. NASCAR has said it plans to run all of its races.
“Texas Motor Speedway will work aggressively with the sanctioning bodies and TV networks to give American society, as well as people around the world, a positive distraction during this crisis,” Gossage said in a statement. “A non-spectator event is not perfect because in our sport, the fans come first. But circumstances are such that this is a novel answer for the return of the sport for now.”
