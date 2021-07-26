Texas, Oklahoma take first steps in joining SEC

As expected, the University of Texas and Oklahoma University took the first steps on Monday, which could eventually lead to their joining the Southeastern Conference.
According to a joint news release, “The University of Texas at Austin and the University of Oklahoma notified the Big 12 Athletic Conference today (Monday) that they will not be renewing their grant of media rights following expiration in 2025. Providing notice to the Big 12 at this point is important in advance of the expiration of the conference's current media rights agreement. The universities will continue to monitor the rapidly evolving collegiate athletics landscape as they consider how best to position their athletics programs for the future."
As it stands now, the Longhorns' and Sooners' departure from the Big XII would not be effective until 2025. become effective until 2025, when the league’s grant of rights expire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.