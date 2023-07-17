Texas Parks & Wildlife fishing reports from area lakes
Courtesy TPWD
HOUSTON COUNTY
GOOD. Water clear; 88 degrees; 0.33 feet below pool. Largemouth bass are good in 6-14 feet of water near docks, the dam and offshore brush using shaky heads, square bill crankbaits, Carolina rigs, and deep diving crankbaits. Crappie are good in 10-22 feet in standing timber and brush piles using minnows. Report by Colan Gonzales, DFW Fishing Guide Booking.com.
LAKE FORK
GOOD. Water Stained; 90 degrees; 0.57 feet below pool. Bass are good early in the morning on topwaters around grass. Chatterbaits are picking up a bit on windy banks early. Offshore bite is still best with Carolina rigged big worms in 18-20 feet of water. Deep chartreuse and blue crankbaits are fair in 23 feet of water near points and drop offs. Report by Marc Mitchell, Lake Fork Guide Service. Bass are slow with the topwater bite sporadic early and late in the day. Try frog patterns along the outside edge of grass and weed lines. Bream are excellent on beds. Report by Guide Alex Guthrie, Fly Fish Fork Guide Service. The crappie fishing on Lake Fork is still just as hot as the temperatures have been. Lots and lots of crappie stacked up on timber, brush and lay downs in 18-28 feet. The white crappie are suspended in the upper part of the timber and the black crappie on the bottom of the timber. Lots of white crappie on brush piles and lots of black crappie on lay downs. Minnows are the dominant summer time bait but small hand tied jigs swam over structure or pulled slowly away from the crappie will still work right now. This is a great time of the year to catch big numbers of crappie on Lake Fork. Report by Jacky Wiggins, Jacky Wiggins Guide Service.
LAKE NACOGDOCHES
GOOD. Water clear; 86-89 degrees; 0.87 feet below pool. Largemouth bass are good shallow on grass edges or along creek channels early in the morning. Topwaters in the morning hours is still a good technique. Lots of fish are schooling and chasing bait in open water. Crappie fishing has slowed some. Black crappie are grouped up well on timber. Brush piles are holding good numbers of fish with lots of bream as well. Report by Blake Oestreich, Brushbuster Guide Service.
LAKE TYLER
AIR. Water stained; 86 degrees; 0.20 feet above pool. Fishing patterns are holding steady. Bass are fair using trick worms or spinnerbaits early in the morning. Crappie are fair in 16 feet of water on brush piles preferring minnows. Catfish are fair all over the lake with nightcrawlers and stink baits. Bluegill are fair on red worms all over the lake. Report by Paul Taylor, The Boulders at Lake Tyler.
MARTIN CREEK
- FAIR. Water slightly stained; 96 degrees; 0.79 feet below pool. Bass are fair along hydrilla using weightless senkos early in the day, then fishing the outside edge of the hydrilla or points and drops-offs in 10-20 feet of water with Texas rigged worms later in the day. Crappie are scattered more than usual, but finding smaller clusters suspended from 15-20 feet in deeper water around brush or standing timber. Minnows and shad colored jigs seem to work well. Catfish are slow, but catches can be had drifting with nightcrawlers in 15-20 feet of water.
