Texas Rangers' ace Jacob deGrom to have Tommy John surgery

ARLINGTON, Texas - Texas Rangers' ace Jacob deGrom will need Tommy John surgery, following a MRI on his pitching elbow Tuesday, according to a story in The Dallas Morning News.
The test indicated that DeGrom has a partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament.
He is expected to be out until mid-2024.
deGrom signed a 5-year, $185-million contract with Texas late last year.
He had pitched just 30.1 innings in six starts this season.
deGrom, who has had numerous injuries throughout his career, was 2-0 with a 2.67 earned run average.
This will be deGrom's second Tommy John surgery. His first came in 2011 when he was a member of the New York Mets.
