Texas Rangers name Lynn Opening Day starter

Veteran right-hander Lance Lynn has been named the Texas Rangers’ starter on opening day, a game that will be played more than four months after manager Chris Woodward actually made that decision.
Woodward revealed his choice Thursday. The hard-throwing Lynn got the nod ahead of All-Star lefty Mike Minor and Corey Kluber, the two-time AL Cy Young winner Texas acquired in a December trade from Cleveland.
The manager had planned to make the announcement March 13, but that ended up being the day after MLB abruptly shut down spring training because of the coronavirus. The season opener will be July 23 or 24, but the Rangers don’t know where or who they will play since baseball hasn’t released the 60-game schedule for the pandemic-delayed and shortened season.
