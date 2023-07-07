Texas Rangers now up to 5 starters in upcoming All-Star game

Texas Rangers' outfielder Adolis Garcia was named as a starter for the American League in next week's Major League Baseball All Star game, which will be played in Seattle.
Garcia, and Austin Hays of Baltimore, were named by Major League Baseball on Friday as injury replacements for starters Aaron Judge (New York Yankees) and Mike Trout (Los Angeles Angels), who will be forced to miss the game due to ailments.
Previously, Rangers Corey Seager (SS), Marcus Semien (SS), Josh Jung (3B) and Jonah Heim (C) had been named as starters for the American League.
The last time a team had five position players chosen for the All Star came was in 1976 (Cincinnati Reds).
