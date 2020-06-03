Texas Rangers release 37 minor leaguers

The Texas Rangers have joined a growing number of Major League Baseball teams that have released a bevy of their respective minor league players, as there appears to be only a slim chance of any minor league baseball games being played this year.
The Rangers have handed walking papers to 37 players including pitchers Austin Bibens-Dirkx and Taylor Jungmann.
Bibens-Dirkx pitched for the Rangers in 2017 and 2018, but struggled at the Triple A level last season. In 2019 Bibens-Dirkx had an earned run average of 7.98 in 38.1 innings of work.
Jangmann was a former number one pick of the Milwaukee Brewers in 2011.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.