Texas Rangers season opening series in Seattle will not take place

SEATTLE — One of the many events to be postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus, which was officially labeled as a pandemic by the World Health Organization on Wednesday, is the Texas Rangers' season opening series at Seattle.
The three game set, scheduled for March 26-29b at T-Mobile Field against the Mariners, will not take place in the state of Washington after Governor Jay Inslee declared earlier Wednesday that large gatherings in Washington would not be allowed until April 1, at the earliest.
The Rangers and the Mariners, along with Major League baseball are working to find a solution, so that the games may be played at some point.
Texas' new season opener will now take place on March 31 against the Los Angeles Angels in Arlington.
That will be the first game played inside the new Globe Life Field.
More information on the Seattle series is expected in the near future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.