Texas Rangers upgrade bullpen by trading for Aroldis Chapman

ARLINGTON - The Texas Rangers made a major upgrade to their bullpen Friday by shipping two players to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for reliever Aroldis Chapman.
Cole Ragans, a young left hander and 17-year-old minor league outfielder Roni Cabrera were acquired by the Royals in the deal.
Chapman, 35, is 4-2 this year with a couple of saves. His earned run average is 2.45 in 31 relief stints with Kansas City.
He has fanned 53 of 122 (43.4%) batters faced this season.
Chapman, a former New York Yankee, will become a free agent at the end of the season.
Texas has used Will Smith as its closer this season. He has gone 14-of-15 in save opportunities with a 2.73 ERA.
The Rangers (49-32), who are in first place in the American League West standings, open a four-game home series against the Houston Astros (44-37), who are in second place in the division, at 7:05 p.m. Friday night.
