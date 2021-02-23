Texas sports writers vote Alto's Smith onto all-state team

BRYAN — Landry Smith, a 6'-2”, 220-pound offensive tackle at Alto High School has been named to the Texas Sports Writers Association Class 2A All-state team.
Smith was an honorable mention selection.
The Offensive Player of the Year accolade went to Mart quarterback Rondrell Freeman.
The top defensive player was Doug Brooks, a defensive lineman from Shiner.
Freeman rushed for 1,758 yards with 31 touchdowns and passed for another 1,449 yards with 16 TDs in leading the Panthers to the Division II state championship game.
Brooks had 105 tackles, including 22 for loss in leading the Comanches to the the Division I state title.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.