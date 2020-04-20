Texas State 7 on 7 Championships canceled

COLLEGE STATION — The Texas State 7 on 7 Championships have been canceled due to coronavirus (COVID-19), according to a report in the Dallas Morning News.
The event was slated to take place on June 25-27 at Veteran's Park in College Station.
Many of the state qualifying tournaments that supply teams for the championship extravaganza are typically played in May.
On Friday Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that all schools in Texas are to remain closed through the spring term.
