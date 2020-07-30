Texas State Open: Bullard's Elliott sits at T26 after 36 holes

TYLER - Cory Churchman of Fort Worth, TX fired a 4-under 66 and Aaron Terrazas of El Paso, TX carded a 9-under 61 during Round Two of the 50th Texas State Open to share the lead at 9-under-par 131 heading into Thursday's third round.
Following Wednesday's round, the 156-player field was cut to the low 55 scores and ties. Churchman and Terrazas will lead a field of 57 players into Round Three of the Championship. 63 professionals and 8 amateurs survived the cut, which was at 1-under-par, 139.
“Being up near the lead is always nice,” Churchman said after the round. “I know there’s a lot of golf left so I’m trying not to worry about where I sit just yet. I’m just trying to play the best golf I can and see where it puts me afterwards.”
Blake Elliott of Bullard is tied for 26th place, along with 13 others, going into play on Thursday.
Elliott (65-72 — 137) was 3-under par after 36 holes.
