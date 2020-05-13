Texas State Parks to allow limited overnight camping starting Monday

Jacksonville, TX (75766)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 81F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.