Texas Super Senior Amateur: Dick Stone finishes in top 30

FORT WORTH — Dick Stone of Jacksonville finished tied for 29th place in the Texas Super Senior Amateur, which concluded on Wednesday at the Ridglea Country Club (North Course) in Fort Worth.
The former Jacksonville mayor scored 79-84-76 — 239 over the par 71, 6,229 yard course.
Wayne Wright (Aledo, Texas) took first place in the tournament, carding rounds of 72, 71 and 73 to check in at 216.
This was the second time Wright has won Texas Super Senior Amateur. He previously won it in 2017 at Pine Dunes Resort in Frankston.
A total of 56 golfers from all across Texas participated in the tournament.
