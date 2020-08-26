Texas Tech without services of at least 21 football players due to COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech is practicing without at least 20 players who have tested positive for COVID-19, as well as an unspecified number of additional players also being isolated because of contact with those affected by the novel coronavirus.
The school said Tuesday that there were 24 active positive cases within the athletic program, including 21 involved with the football team. Coach Matt Wells said one of the positive tests in football was a young coach who has been quarantined, but added that none of his full-time staff members were affected.
Wells didn’t provide any specifics on who the players were or what positions they played.
“Nobody’s been wiped out,” Wells responded, when asked if any position groups had been specifically affected. “But certainly when you have that many positives, then it obviously affects some groups.”
Wells also said two players have decided to opt out of the season, again not identifying those players.
Texas Tech’s athletic program has had 64 positive cases overall from 1,382 tests completed among student-athletes and coaches and staff in multiple sports.
