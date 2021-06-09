Texas, Texas Tech and DBU to play in NCAA baseball super regionals

The Lone Star state will be well represented in the NCAA Division I Baseball Super Regionals that are slated to get under way later this week.

Texas Tech (39-15), the eight seed, will square off up against the No. 9 seed, Stanford (36-15) beginning at 2 p.m. on Friday in the Lubbock Super Regional. Game 2 has a 2 p.m. Saturday start time.

At 11 a.m. (CST) on Saturday Dallas Baptist University (40-16) will face Virginia (33-24) in the first game of the Columbia (SC) Super Regional. The Columbia Super Regional is the only regional that will take place at a neutral site.

Game 2 will get under way at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Texas (45-15), ranked No. 2, will be hosting South Florida (31-28) beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Austin Super Regional.

The Longhorns and the Bulls will play Game 2 in their best-of-3 series at 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Other regionals and their respective teams are: Fayetteville Regional No. 1 Arkansas (49-11) vs. North Carolina St. (33-17), Nashville Regional No. 4 Vanderbilt (43-15) vs. No. 13 East Carolina (44-15), Tucson Regional No. 5 Arizona (42-15) vs. No. 12 Mississippi (44-20), Knoxville Regional No. 3 Tennessee (48-16) vs. LSU (38-23) and the Starkville Regional No. 7 Mississippi State (43-15) vs. No. 10 Notre Dame (33-11).

The winner of each regional will advance to the College World Series, which opens on June 19 in Omaha, Neb.

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you