Texas to rename football field in honor of Earl Campbell and Ricky Williams

In a move to better promote diversity, inclusion and equity and fully to support its Black students, The University of Texas said in a news release on Monday that the school will be renaming its football field to honor a pair of Longhorn greats — Earl Campbell and Ricky Williams.
Both Campbell and Williams are former Heisman trophy winners.
The field was previously named for Joe Jamail.
Texas will also erect a statue of Julius Whittier, the Longhorns’ first Black football letterman, at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Interim President Jay Hartzell said that one thing that would remain the same is the school's alma mater and unofficial fight song, “The Eyes of Texas.”
“The Eyes of Texas,” in its current form, will continue to be our alma mater. Aspects of its origin, whether previously widely known or unknown, have created a rift in how the song is understood and celebrated, and that must be fixed. It is my belief that we can effectively reclaim and redefine what this song stands for by first owning and acknowledging its history in a way that is open and transparent.” Hartzell said in the release.
“Together, we have the power to define what the Eyes of Texas expect of us, what they demand of us, and what standard they hold us to now. "The Eyes of Texas" should not only unite us, but hold all of us accountable to our institution’s core values. But we first must own the history. Only then can we re imagine its future, and I look forward to partnering with our campus community to do just that.”
The controversy over the song is in part over its association with Robert E. Lee, who was the president of Washington College in Virginia in 1860, who spoke “the eyes of the South are upon you.” William Prather, a student at the time at Washington College, eventually became the president of the University of Texas. Prather addressed the student body with the words “Forward, young men and women of the University, the eyes of Texas are upon you!” during a first-day-of-school speech, and the phrase stuck.
Black enrollment is trending upward at the University of Texas, with several new programs having been recently been rolled out to provide more financial opportunities for Blacks to choose the University of Texas.
“The number of Black undergraduate students on campus has risen by nearly 9 percent during the past five years, and we are also optimistic about enrollment in this fall’s entering class. With support from the Board of Regents, we have launched the $160 million Texas Advance Commitment and programs such as UT for Me, which are providing many eligible Black students, among many others, with millions of dollars of additional financial support and resources to ease the financial burden for them to attend UT.” the release said.
