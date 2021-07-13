TGA Father-Son Championship: Dean and Cameron Brown finish in top 10

LUFKIN — The Jacksonville duo of Dean and Cameron Brown finished in the top 10 at the Texas Golf Association Father-Son Championship, which wrapped up on Sunday at Crown Colony in Lufkin.
Team Brown came in at 295 in the 54-hole event after shooting 71-71-153 — the teams played four-ball stroke play in the first-two rounds. In the final round, the combined score (individual stroke play using both players scores) in the final round to determine the overall champion.
Kyle and Derick Kelting from Amarillo successfully defended their win in 2019 — the tournament was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic — by defeating the team of Matt and Will Griffin, who live in San Antonio, on the first playoff hole.
The Keltings and the Griffins both came in at 3-under-par 285 after 54 holes.
