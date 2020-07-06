TGCA cancels in-person coaching clinic

The Texas Girls Coaches Association (TGCA) has canceled the in-person 2020 TGCA Summer Clinic in Arlington, Texas, which was scheduled for Monday through Thursday.
Due to new guidelines set by the Governor of the State of Texas, the UIL shutdown of all UIL activities until July 13, the statement issued by the Texas Medical Association addressing indoor meetings, and the concerns of the school administrators in our great state, the TGCA felt it is best, at this time, to allow our member coaches to access concussion training, UIL CCP Certification, professional development, and specific sports skill training in a virtual setting.
The 2020 TGCA Virtual Clinic will be available to all current member coaches who have also registered and paid for Summer Clinic. The virtual clinic will start on July 15, 2020, and be available until September 1, 2020.
The health and safety of the coaches and student/athletes has always been the major concern of the Texas Girls Coaches Association.
More information regarding the virtual clinic will be forthcoming in the next few days.
