TGCA Polls: Bullard moves up to No. 8; Jacksonville makes debut

The Bullard Lady Panther soccer team moved up two spots in the weekly Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 4A poll.
The Tiffney Cooksey-coached Lady Panthers (8-1-1) are ranked No. 8 in the state this week.
The top five teams in the state in Class 4A are Giddings (9-0-0), Midlothian Heritage (10-0-0), Corpus Christi Calallen (6-0), Bay City (5-0) and Celina (8-1-1).
Bullard is slated to open conference play by traveling to Chapel Hill on Tuesday night.
In the Class 5A rankings, Jacksonville (6-1-1), coming off a 1-0 victory over a talented Pine Tree club last week, cracked the rankings, checking in at No. 16.
Head Colten McCown's Maidens will continue non-conference play on Tuesday when they face the Lady Tigers in Mount Pleasant.
