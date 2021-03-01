TGCA Soccer Polls: Lady Panthers move up; Maidens drop to No. 17

Bullard moved up to No. 11 in the most recent Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 4A poll that was released Monday afternoon.
Head coach Tiffany Cooksey's team is 14-2-1 overall going into a Monday night match against Chapel Hill.
Giddings (15-0), Bay City (12-0) and Celina (15-0) are the three highest rankings squads in Class 4A.
After losing to Lufkin, the Jacksonville Maidens dropped 10 spots, landing at No. 17 in the Class 5A poll.
Following the defeat, Jacksonville bounced back by winning its remaining-two conference matches late last week.
The Maidens are 12-1-2.
The top-three teams in Class 5A are Highland Park (11-0), Magnolia (17-0) and McAllen (11-0)
