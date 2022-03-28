TGCA softball polls: Bullard remains No. 1 in 4A; Troup makes debut in 3A

The Bullard Lady Panthers, owners of a 23-0 record, remain ranked No. 1 in this weeks' Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 4A poll.
Following Bullard is Iowa Park (18-2) and Pearsall (23-2).
The Lady Panthers are the only undefeated team in the top 20.
Troup's Lady Tigers made their debut in this week's Class 2A poll.
The Lady Tigers, who are coached by Sam Weeks, are 15-6 and are tied with Brock (13-5) for 20th place in the Class 3A poll.
