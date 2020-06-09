THE INDIANS ARE BACK: 84 boys turn out for first day of summer workouts

Judging by the number of young men that have been participating in Jacksonville's voluntary summer workout program this week, it appears that the Indians were ready to get back to work when the annual strength and conditioning camp opened up early Monday morning.
Monday was the first day that schools that are governed by the University Interscholastic League (UIL) were able to conduct on-campus workouts since the arrival of coronavirus (COVID-19) in early March shut schools and, subsequently halted all extracurricular activities for nearly 90 days.
According to Jacksonville athletic director and head football coach Wayne Coleman, 54 sophomores, juniors and seniors were present on Monday, with another 30 freshman in attendance.
“I don't know if the kids were ready to get out of the house, or if the parents told them you are getting out of the house,” Coleman said. “Seriously, we are very pleased with the number that we have had come out, so far. We are excited to see the guys back. ”
Several new rules have been implemented to keep everyone safe, and to prevent any transmission of COVID-19.
The young men enter the Fieldhouse at separate entrance points, by class, so as to prevent a mass of people at any one point. Everyone entering the building receives a temperature check before being able to advance inside the facility and hands must be sanitized prior to entering.
“So far, no one has reported with any fever or any symptoms (of the virus), and when we asked them, no one even knows anyone who has had COVID-19,” Coleman said.
Other measures prohibit the use of showers and locker rooms — each boy is required to dress and shower at home.
No shared drinks or team water distribution systems are permitted. Individuals must bring their own water or sports drink to the work outs.
The boys are divided up into small groups, with some working out in the weight room. Others are in the meeting room (character training lessons), or are outside for agility work, or sent to Cook Field to work out.
No touching, or contact of any type, is allowed.
The weight room, normally a jammed-packed area, has been reconfigured with quite a few of the stations removed to force social distancing.
“We can only have 18 boys in the weight room at one time,” Coleman explained. “And all equipment must be sanitized after each person is done lifting and before the next man starts his lifts.”
Coleman said that he believes that the health protection measures will stay in place until at least the start of fall training camp in early August.
“Hopefully everyone will do well, and there will not be an increase in (COVID-19) cases,” he said. “If that is the case, maybe some of the preventative things can be lifted as we get into two-a-days.”
When asked if he was pleased with the condition of the Indians, Coleman had this to say.
“We assumed the worse case in regard to conditioning,” he said. “We are going to baby them along because we don't won't to get anyone hurt. Our goal is to get everyone ready to go by Aug. 3 (the start of fall camp).”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.