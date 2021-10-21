'The Trio' breath new life into Fightin' Maiden basketball program

Many Jacksonville Fightin' Maiden basketball fans have probably been wondering how Maiden head coach Lynn Nabi will replace Grace Abercrombie — who graduated last spring — the all-time leading scorer in program history.
While there is no replacing someone as talented as Abercrombie, Maiden fans do have something to look forward to this fall, according to Nabi.
Enter “The Trio”.
“We have three freshmen Kiah Cox, Kaylee Boyd and Trunijah Butler that add a dimension to our program (that) we have not ever had,”Nabi, who is in his fifth year as head coach of the Maidens, said. “If we don't have three freshmen in the starting line up for the varsity, we will have three freshmen that get a lot of minutes.
“They have worked very hard in the off season and right on through the fall and have earned everything. These young ladies have brought youthful energy into our program. They give 100 percent.”
Returning for Jacksonville will be Andrea Donnell, Chanzi Scott, Kristiana Huddleston, Keniah Anderson, and Brooke Hornbuckle, so there should be plenty of experience on the squad to compliment “The Trio.”
The Maidens had their first official practice on Wednesday, minus several girls that are still involved with volleyball.
“We had a great first day,” Nabi said. “Everyone knew what was expected of them and they went out there and got too work.”
Nabi said that the Maidens will be physical on the court once again and should be a team that is fun to watch.
“This group is deep enough to press and trap in many situations, look forward to an aggressive trapping team with up-tempo offense,” he said.
Jacksonville will open the season Sat., Nov. 6 by traveling to Marshall. A week later the Maidens will play at John Alexander Gymnasium for the first time when Henderson is scheduled to visit (the freshmen game will tip off at 11 a.m., followed by the junior varsity and varsity).
The District 16-5A opener is scheduled for Jan. 7, 2022 and will pit Lufkin against Jacksonville at the John Alexander Gym.
The Maidens will take part in three tournaments this season.
On Nov. 18-20 Jacksonville will play in the Macy Chenevert Memorial Tournament in Tyler, the Eustace Tournament is on the docket for Dec. 2-4 and Jacksonville will be included in the field for the Dallas Coca-Cola Tournament on Dec. 28-30.
The Maiden sub-varsity teams will be coached by two ladies that had successful collegiate basketball careers. Sharae (Sanders) Schmitt, a Jacksonville High School graduate who went on to play at Texas A&M Commerce and was the head girls basketball coach at Alto High School last year, will be the bench boss for the junior varsity unit and Kassie Jones will be in charge of the freshmen team. Jones is a former Lufkin High School standout who went on to play at Texas A&M Corpus Christi.
“Our new coaching staff have really brought a new perspective to our program already,”Nabi said. “I'm pumped and ready to get the season started.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.