Thompson fans 15 in Rusk's 10-0 win over Palestine

RUSK — J.D. Thompson, a Vanderbilt commit, pitched a complete-game one hitter in Rusk's 10-0 victory over Palestine on Tuesday night at Eagle Park.
Thompson, who needed just 85 pitches to get the job done, struck out 15 and walked two.
Bryce Leonard supplied his club with two singles and three stolen bases.
Tarrent Sunday and Wade Williams had two hits each for the Eagles. Sunday drove in one of the Rusk runs.
Other Eagles to record noteworthy performances were Lane Gilchrest (2B, 3 RBI) and Landon Gates (2 RBI).
Rusk, ranked #7 in Class 4A, moved to 17-4, 5-0 with the win.
The Wildcats are 6-16, 2-2.
The two teams will face off in Palestine on Friday night.
