Thompson fans 16, Rusk dumps Whitehouse, 6-1

NACOGDOCHES — J.D. Thompson struck out 16 opposing batters on Saturday morning when Rusk got the best of Whitehouse, 6-1, in the Nacogdoches Tournament.
The Eagles and the Wildcats are both 7-2.
Thompson pitched 6.3 innings and surrendered an earned run off of one hit. He also walked two Wildcats.
Wade Williams needed just two pitches to collect the final out.
Whitehouse led 1-0 after three complete.
The Eagles then got hot at the plate and sent five runners in to score in the top of the fourth to take the lead.
Rusk went on to add an insurance run in the sixth.
Williams doubled and knocked in two runs for Rusk while Tarrant Sunday had a two-base rip.
Brett Rawlinson singled and drove in a run for the Eagles.
