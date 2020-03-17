Thompson fans 12; Eagles thump Diboll, 11-5

RUSK — Rusk extinguished Diboll's eight-game winning streak on Friday by defeating the Lumberjacks, 11-5, in the Herman Odom Winter Classic.
The Eagles improved to 9-4, while Diboll is now 8-2.
Lefty JD Thompson worked six innings on the hill and gave up two runs, both earned, on five hits. He fanned 12 Lumberjacks and walked one to pick up the win.
Lane Gilchrest and Wade Williams finished things out for the Eagles.
Rusk, who had 14 hits compared to Diboll's seven, used four multi-run innings to register the win at Eagle Park.
Brennen Lucien carved out two doubles an d a triple to spark the Eagles at the plate. He also drove in three runs.
Thompson had two hits, including a double, and drove in a run while Williams picked up two hits and an RBI.
Tarrant Sunday had a double and a single and drove in two runs, withj Jacob Woodlee singling twice to go along with an RBI.
Nick Acker also got into the hitting action by forging out a double and driving in a run.
