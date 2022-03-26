Thompson goes 4-4 in Tribe's 6-3 win over Hornets

Jacksonville moved into fourth place in the District 16-5A standings on Saturday afternoon by besting Huntsville, 6-3, at Summers Norman Field.
The Indians improved to 6-10, 2-3 while Huntsville left town with a 6-13, 1-4 record.
Matinee baseball seemed to agree with Hayden Thompson, who went 4-4 and knocked in three runs for the Tribe.
Supplying their club with a hit apiece were Max Briley, Ryan Walker, Coen Devillier and Karson Shoemaker.
Devillier was credited with the pitching win after working five frames.
Walker worked the final-two innings and held Huntsville in check.
Jacksonville head baseball coach Branson Washburn was quite pleased with the way his outfielders played defensively.
"Jerrod Dickerson, Max Briley and Tony Penson played exceptionally well," he said. "That group made two diving catches to end innings."
Jacksonville will travel to Lufkin on Tuesday night and will host the Panthers on Friday. First pitch for both games is set for 7 p.m.
NOTE: Indian players invite an influential teacher to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before each home game this season. On Saturday former Jacksonville head baseball coach Brandon Orr, who teaches mathematics at Jacksonville High School, did the honors and according to reports, he delivered a perfect strike to the plate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.