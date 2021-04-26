Thompson's 1-hitter propels Rusk to 5-0 win over Hudson

J.D. Thompson, seen during an outing earlier this season, pitched a 1-hitter on Saturday afternoon to lead Rusk to a 5-0 win over Hudson. Rusk can clinch the District 17-4A championship with a win over Jasper on Tuesday evening.

HUDSON — Rusk-ace J.D. Thompson showed the folks in Angelina County why he will be pitching for Vanderbilt University when his high schools days are done.

Thompson held the Hornets to one hit in earning a complete-game win on the mound on Saturday and Rusk defeated the Hornets, 5-0 in District 17-4A play.

Thompson struck out nine and walked one.

The Eagles scored all of their runs in the third inning.

A Tarrant Sunday base hit up-the-middle scored courtesy runner Camden Hudnall from third base for the Eagles' first run of the night, which gave Sunday the game-winning hit.

Wade Williams drilled a double and a single and Thompson had a couple of base hits and drove in two runs to lead the Red and Black at the plate.

Brett Rawlinson, Landon Gates, Zach Blackmon and Lane Gilchrest added base hits for the Eagles.

Rusk (19-5, 7-1) can clinch the district championship with a victory over Jasper, who is currently in third place in the conference, on Tuesday night (7 p.m. in Rusk). Tuesday is also Senior Night for the Eagles.

