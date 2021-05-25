Three Apaches with area connections to play in NJCAA World Series

The Tyler Junior College Apache baseball squad has received one of two at-large berths into the NJCAA Division III College World Series, which is scheduled to commence on Saturday in Greenville, Tenn.
Three of the Apaches, Miguel Vega, Jacob Johnson and Parker Millsap, are graduates of area high schools — Brook Hill, Bullard, and Rusk, respectively.
Sophomore Miguel Vega, an infielder, leads the team in home runs (16) and in runs batted in (66). He is hitting .383 (67-175) and has played in 50 games.
Johnson, a sophomore who plays in the outfield, is batting .340 (53-156) and has launched four home runs and driven in 44 runs in 47 games for the 36-16 Apaches.
Johnson has stroked 18 doubles and has 27 stolen bases this season.
Millsap is a freshman outfielder.
He has appeared in three games and is 1-3 (.333). Millsap has drawn three walks and struck out once.
TJC, the No. 2 seed in the tourney, will play its first game in the double elimination event at noon on Saturday when it engages the Rockingham (NC) Eagles (27-14), the seventh seed.
Other first round match ups feature No. 1-seed RCSJ-Gloucester (Mass.) facing the No. 8-seed Owens, Ohio, No. 3-ranked Oakton (Ill.) battling the sixth-seed Coastal Bend (Beeville, Texas) and in No. 4-seed Niagara County (New York) taking on St. Cloud (Minn.) Tech., the fifth seed.
The World Series will wrap on either June 2 or 3.
